366,400 Shares in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 23,754.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BHP Group by 227,166.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,896,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1,919.6% during the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 476,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 452,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

