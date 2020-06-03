3,503 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 341,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,396,000 after buying an additional 108,973 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $2,325,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $229,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $334.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.72. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $186.31 and a 12 month high of $335.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

