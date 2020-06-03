29,570 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Goldman Sachs Group raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

