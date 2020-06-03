1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Director Purchases $20,544.00 in Stock

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Director Edwin J. Pisani purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $20,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,227 shares in the company, valued at $362,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.59. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,876 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 154,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

