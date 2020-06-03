17,938 Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,686 shares of company stock worth $6,880,113 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

