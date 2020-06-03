11,585 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

