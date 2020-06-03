1,047 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $392.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $396.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $262,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,600 shares of company stock worth $115,907,711 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

