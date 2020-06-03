10,068 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $109.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

