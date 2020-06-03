$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,112 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 1,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,959,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after buying an additional 1,015,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,408,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 856,971 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

