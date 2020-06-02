Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,672,086.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 43,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $282,107.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

