Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

ZYXI opened at $19.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $653.90 million, a P/E ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 293,400 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 73,013 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.