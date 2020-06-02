Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.12.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,253 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 341,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 131,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $383,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

