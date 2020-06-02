ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Reaches One Day Volume of $17,666.00

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. ZVCHAIN has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $17,666.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00179044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN’s genesis date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 629,216,908 coins and its circulating supply is 617,046,037 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain . ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.