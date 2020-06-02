Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.59. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.