Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company. It provides products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company’s portfolio includes diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs and drug-delivery technologies. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.09. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

