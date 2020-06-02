Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company. It provides products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company’s portfolio includes diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs and drug-delivery technologies. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “
Shares of ZOM opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.09. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.
