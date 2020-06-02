Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $450,162.65 and approximately $250.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00179044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

