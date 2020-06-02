Zacks: Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.75 (Sell) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. Mercury General’s rating score has declined by 15.4% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $45.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 201 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Mercury General news, VP Brandt Minnich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman George Joseph bought 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,645.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 537,415 shares of company stock worth $19,954,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mercury General by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury General by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercury General by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury General by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 159,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

MCY opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.34. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

