Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

ZLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

