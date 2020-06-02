Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XPER. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $694.85 million, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.41. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

