Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

WRI stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.