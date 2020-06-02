Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

WASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $551.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.59. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

