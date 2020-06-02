Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.31 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

