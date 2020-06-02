Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of YMAB opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,947. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.