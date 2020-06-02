Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.48.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. The business had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 306,935 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 163,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 391,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

