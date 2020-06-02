Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

URGN stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.71. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 883,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

