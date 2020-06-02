Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

TOCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tocagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.01. Tocagen has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 327.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $88,418.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tocagen by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tocagen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tocagen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,041 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

