Zacks Investment Research Lowers South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $11,502,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

