Zacks Investment Research Lowers Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.74. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.