Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) to Hold

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NYSE:RST opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $456.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

