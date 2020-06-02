Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

ROSE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Rosehill Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

ROSE stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

