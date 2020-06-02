Zacks Investment Research Lowers Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Hold

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $106.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Recro Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

