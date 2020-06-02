Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

ZAGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zagg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

ZAGG stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Zagg has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.59). Zagg had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Zagg will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Terino purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ahern purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $39,703.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at $527,169.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,478 shares of company stock valued at $212,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zagg by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 358,670 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zagg by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 384,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 214,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zagg by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 596,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

