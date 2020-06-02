Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. Copart reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra decreased their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,069,061. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 14.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. 4,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.13. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

