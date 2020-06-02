YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark raised their price target on YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of YY in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of YY in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $61.05 on Friday. YY has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.72 million. YY had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of YY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of YY by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of YY by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 46,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of YY by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 128,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

