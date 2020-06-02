Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

YJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Yunji currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Yunji has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $733.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yunji by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

