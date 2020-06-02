Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. However, the bottom line declined 22%, while the top line rose 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. However, the company has been witnessing declining revenues at its Pizza Hut division. This along with decline in net new unit growth and low system sales has been affecting comps. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analyst concern regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, continued focus on digitization, delivery services and global expansion are likely to aid the company in the upcoming period.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.32.

YUM opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

