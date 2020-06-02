YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:YPF opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. YPF has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. Equities analysts forecast that YPF will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

