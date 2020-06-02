Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Yintech Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

YIN stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.05. Yintech Investment has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Yintech Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yintech Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yintech Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yintech Investment by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Yintech Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yintech Investment (YIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.