Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on YEXT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.57. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,690,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,191,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $173,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,884. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,870,000 after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yext by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 515,614 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

