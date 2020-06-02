Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Yeti from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yeti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Yeti stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Yeti has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $14,101,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,061,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,171,405 shares of company stock worth $399,018,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,410,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

