XP (NYSE:XP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

XP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of XP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NYSE:XP opened at $30.54 on Friday. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $43.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

