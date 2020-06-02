Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,497,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 346,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

