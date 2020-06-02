Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 1.46% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

