Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

WH opened at $48.42 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 105.9% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 589,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 303,043 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

