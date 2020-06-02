Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WYND. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE:WYND opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.96. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,927,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after purchasing an additional 453,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 593,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 393,666 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

