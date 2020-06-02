WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in WP Carey by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WP Carey by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 216,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in WP Carey by 1,628.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,974 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

