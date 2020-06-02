Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

