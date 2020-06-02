World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INT traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.