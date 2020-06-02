Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,755,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

