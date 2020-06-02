WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

